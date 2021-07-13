Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the rejection of salaries and allowances by the first lady is just for show

According to him, it is just a bait for her to look good in the eyes of the public

He added that the monies she wasn't to pay back have already been processed

The Member of Parliament, MP, for the North Tongu constituency, has clapped back at the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s over her rejection of the salaries.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the rejection is just a bait for her to look good in the eyes of the public.

Ablakwa stated that he does not have any evidence to fall for the bait of the first lady but knows for a fact that the salaries have already been effected.

“I do not have any evidence to fall for that bait. What I also know is that payment had already been effected which actually will amount to double payment because they have already received allowances,” he said.

His comes after Rebecca Akufo-Addo declined the offer for her to be paid allowances and also to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, from January 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84.

The North Tongu MP says the payment amounted to double salaries that should never have happened.

First lady rejection

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has rejected the emoluments approved to be paid to her by parliament.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that the payment of these allowances existed in the previous government and not only during her tenure in office.

Due to public outcry laced with negative opinions seeking to portray the first lady in a different light, she has stated that going forward, she is not going to accept any such monies.

The statement also noted that she would be refunding all the allowances that have been paid from the date the president resumed office in 2017 to date, amounting to GHC899,097.84.

