Ofori-Atta to provide details about Akufo-Addo's rented private jet in two weeks

Ken Ofori-Atta will answer questions from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa about how much was spent to rent aircraft for the travel of President Akufo-Addo

Ablakwa had previously alleged that the amount is 2.8 million cedis

Ofori-Atta will share details in two weeks in Parliament

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance is set to provide answers about how much was spent on renting a private jet for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The presentation will be done in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, as part of the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana and Supplementary Estimate for the 2021 Financial Year.

Ofori-Atta to provide details about Akufo-Addo's rented plane in two weeks. Photo source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

It will be recalled that on Thursday, May 27, 2021, YEN.com.gh had reported an allegation by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu that President Akufo-Addo had spent Ghc2.8m on a private jet on his recent trips to France and South Africa.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ablakwa alleged that Akufo-Addo decided to rent an aircraft that cost the Ghanaian taxpayer £15,000 an hour.

He further added that the President left Accra for Paris on May 16, 2021, and then from Paris to Johannesburg and back to Accra on May 25.

In response to the allegation, the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul justified President Akufo-Addo's usage of the private jet for his trips abroad.

He said the safety of Akufo-Addo must be the ultimate factor in deciding the type of aircraft he uses for his trips abroad.

Answering questions on the floor of parliament, he said the current presidential jet has many challenges such as the limited passengers it can carry, the number of times required for refuelling on a trip and luggage capacity among others.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that the country has since February 2020, generated GH₵20 billion through online payment and revenue collection platform, Ghana.gov.

According to him, the amount was realised between June 2020 and the first two weeks of July 2021 through payment revenue transactions on the platform.

