4 big scandals recorded in Akufo-Addo's 2nd term in office

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo resumed office to start his second term after he won the 2020 general elections.

As expected, every political regime comes with its own set of issues and scandals of things done which was not public knowlwdge.

With just six months into his second term, President Akufo-Addo's government has already been identified with some scandals.

YEN.com.gh has however compiled some four scandals that has so far been recorded in Akufo-Addo's second term.

1. Presidential spouses salary wahala

News broke that the first lady, Rebecca-Akufo-Addo, together with the second lady and wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia will going forward, be on a monthly salary scheme from the government of Ghana.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb, this decision to pay them was made after the government adopted a recommendation by an emolument committee which was approved by the seventh parliament.

This new arrangement will see to it that the spouses of both Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are paid contrary to what was practiced by previous governments.

However, both of them have rejected the emoluments that was approved them with the first lady, refunding all allowances paid her since 2017.

2. Hiring of Private jet

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made claims that President Akufo-Addo spent Ghc2.8m on a private jet on his recent trips to France and South Africa.

In a post on his Facebook page, he alleged that Akufo-Addo decided to rent an aircraft that cost the Ghanaian taxpayer £15,000 an hour.

He further added that the President left Accra for Paris on May 16, 2021, and then from Paris to Johannesburg and back to Accra on May 25.

3. Overpriced Sputnik vaccines

Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

According to the report, it was bought through some businessmen at an overpriced unit cost which was almost double the original price.

The vaccines were purchased at $19 instead of the original buying price of $10. The Ministry of Health in a statement explained that the vaccines were bought at that price for some peculiar reasons

4. Pasco purchase

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has revealed that the government spent GH₵68.5 million to buy past questions for final year SHS students.

The decision to purchase the past questions and answers was part of interventions to help the candidates who are beneficiaries of the Free SHS program prepare for the 20/21 WASSCE.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Dr Osei Adutwum said while the government spent GH₵33,6m to buy 568,755 Pasco in 2020, a total of 446,954 similar materials were also bought in 2021.

The minority in parliament suspect there is some fishy dealings as the money involved in the purchase of past questions is too much

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the minister revealed that the materials were gotten from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GH₵59 in 2020 and GH78 in 2021.

A Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has defended the government for buying past questions for final year students.

In a 3news report, it is indicated that the minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South said the act of buying past examination questions is a normal thing.

According to him, the practice is even common in other advanced countries and their examinations, like in the SAT and the IGCSE.

