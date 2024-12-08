Kwame A Plus has been officially been announced as the winner of the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat

The entertainer and politician defeated the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah, as an independent candidate

A Plus came out to announce himself as the winner even before he officially won, defeating both major political parties

Popular Ghanaian entertainer Kwame A Plus has been declared the winner of the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat in the ongoing 2024 election.

The entertainer and politician contested as an independent candidate and defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He also beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwame Deen Lawson.

A Plus’s victory was confirmed after results from 123 polling stations were collated, with five polling stations yet to be counted. Despite the outstanding results, he confidently declared himself the winner hours before polls closed and took to social media to share his victory.

Kwame A Plus win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rowell_benji said:

"Bro said he is coming to fight the people of Winneba."

DavidAsant90208 wrote:

"I'm very happy he has won the election. He talks a lot, let's see what he would do."

Real_Oheneba said:

"He did more grounds work or what cos I didn’t hear much of his campaign."

ExcellenceReign wrote:

"Kwame A Plus is now a Parliamentarian....lol. He fought this battle and won.Congratulations to him."

John_Kennedy_A said:

"Congratulations 🎊 to him. Now the work begins."

adamwahab1450 wrote:

"Together we build Ghana we want."

LegendAfrika1 said:

"Great. Congratulations Sir. We know you’ll deliver by the Grace of God."

John Dumelo defeats Maa Lydia

John Dumelo, another entertainer, has also emerged victorious after defeating Maa Lydia at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency's parliamentary elections.

John Dumelo reportedly secured 38,471 votes compared to his opponent who registered 25,775 votes.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor's win made him the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in 24 years.

