President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the National Mosque of Ghana complex.

He was joined by other high-profile dignitaries including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu to officially open the complex to public use.

The event took place on Friday, July 16, 2021, and saw a lot of Ghanaians, mostly from the Muslim community present.

Sited at Kanda, the complex houses a 15,000 capacity seater grand mosque.

The building also contains several facilities including offices, an office complex for the National Chief Imam, a research complex, a senior high school, a clinic, an administration block and a conference centre.

Alleged to cost about $ 10 million, it was funded by the Turkish Hudai Foundation.

Find photos below of the new mosque.

