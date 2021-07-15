The death has been reported of Abubakar Sharubutu, the son of the National Chief Imam

The younger Sharubutu is said to have lost his life early this week

It is currently unknown what caused his death

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam has lost his son, Abubakar Sharubutu.

Per a myjoyonline.com report, the younger Sharubutu lost his life on Monday, July 12, 2021. It is currently unknown what led to his death.

Until his untimely death, he was the driver of Chief Iman.

National Chief Imam loses son Abubakar Sharubutu: Vice President Bawumia mourns with him.

Source: Facebook

The Joy FM report adds that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia mourned with the Chief Imam and his family at their Fadama residence on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Sheikh Sharubutu conveyed his family's appreciation to the Vice President for grieving with them.

The funeral prayers for the late Sharubutu was held on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

