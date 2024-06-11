The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs has advocated for more stool land revenue allocation to traditional authorities

They say their role of land stewardship in the country is too significant to be awarded miserly by the government

They have urged Dr Bawumia to initiate engagement between traditional authorities and the government to address the situation

The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs has urged the government to immediately reconsider the current revenue distribution regime from stool lands.

According to the traditional authorities, successive governments have ignored their demands for more revenue allocation from using stool lands.

The Ashanti Chiefs say the significant roles they play in land stewardship is not rewarded enough by the government.

The chiefs say the existing 10 percent allocation to traditional authorities is woefully inadequate for their significant role in land stewardship in the country.

They argued their case in a meeting with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited the chiefs during his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

The chiefs expressed dissatisfaction with successive governments' unyielding stance on the matter and appealed to the Vice President to immediately address their concerns.

They urged the government, via Dr Bawumia, to open a constructive dialogue with traditional authorities to reach a mutually beneficial conclusion.

Bawumia promises to pay traditional authorities

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, earlier promised chiefs and queen mothers that if he wins the 2024 election, he will pay them a living allowance.

He said the current GH₵1000 and GH₵800 paid to Paramount chiefs and queen mothers across the country is insufficient for them to carry out their responsibilities in their traditional areas.

He said it is untenable for the chieftaincy institutions in the country to be mandated to perform various responsibilities within their traditional areas and the national setting with such meagre financial resources.

He has promised to resource the chiefs and the traditional authorities to work efficiently to aid his future government.

He noted that in his yet-to-be-released manifesto, he had recommended paying living wages to the paramount chiefs, their divisional chiefs and the queen mothers.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also promised to amend the Chieftaincy Act to empower the chieftaincy institutions to enhance the enforcement of discipline within their traditional areas.

Bawumia says God can use him to transform Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says God can use him to transform Ghana.

Speaking to clergy members in Takoradi as part of his Western Regional campaign tour, he explained that he has positive ideas for Ghana.

He promised to collaborate with the clergy to implement his developmental agenda for Ghana.

