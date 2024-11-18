The wife of Ghanaian pastor Eric Boamah has been ordained as a minister of God, following in the footsteps of her husband

Her proud husband shared a TikTok video of the ordination ceremony, warming hearts on social media

Netizens who saw the video were proud and expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed minister and his wife

Pastor Enoch Boamah, the head pastor of the Christ Embassy Youth Church in Ghana, has expressed immense pride in his wife, Praise Amenkhienan, who was recently ordained as a minister.

Praise was ordained a minister on Sunday, November 17, 2024, following in the footsteps of her beloved husband.

Overwhelmed with joy, Pastor Enoch captured every moment of the ceremony on his phone—from his wife's dressing up to the moment she was finally ordained.

He also left a heartwarming message for his adorable wife under the TikTok post.

"My amazing wife got ordanined today and as the assistant ordained minister , i did my first tiktok video . I'm so proud of her."

Congratulations pour in for pastor Enoch's wife

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the ordination and congratulated the renowned Pastor and his Nigerian wife.

@Agape wrote:

"Congratulations Pastor Praise and congratulations to Assitant Ordained Minister Pastor Enoch."

@Trish wrote:

"All I can say is I will marry right."

@Patricia Owusu wrote:

"Beautiful, God Is Good."

@PrettyYhasi wrote:

"Congratulations this is beautiful, therefore I use this opportunity to speak life into my future. And I pray that God will continue to manifest his greatness in my life."

@Sister Dorcas 852 wrote:

"Very soon I myself too shall be ordained l believe and declare. Congratulations to myself Lady Pastor Dorcas. Congratulations my lady l tap it."

Pastor Chris officiates PPastorand wife's wedding

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome officiated the wedding of Pastor Enoch Boamah and his bride.

This was after the minister of God and his family travelled to Nigeria to ask for the bride's hand in marriage.

Some wedding vendors have shared photos and videos from the lavish multi-day wedding ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh