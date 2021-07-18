The Ghana Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) expressed disappointment in rapper Sarkodie for publicising cigar-smoking visuals on social media

The Ghana Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have expressed disappointment in rapper Sarkodie for publicising cigar-smoking visuals on social media, describing his behaviour as a ''distasteful act''.

Sarkodie, real name Michael Owusu Addo, had previously delivered photos smoking cigars on his social media pages and subsequently to mark his 36th birthday.

In a statement published by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the CSOs demanded an apology from the Ghanaian rapper for publicising such photos, according to news outlet Pulse Ghana.

''We are very disappointed in Sarkodie for circulating pictures of himself smoking a cigar on social media without considering the negative influence this singular act stands to have on the public, especially the youth, most of who consider him as their role model,'' said the CSOs statement.

The CSOs are the Vision for Alternative Development (VALD), the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (Ghana NCD Alliance), Media Alliance in Tobacco Control and Health (MATCOH), Jaishi Initiative, and the Community Health Support Team (CHEST).

In the statement issued by Labram Musah, the Director of Programmes of VALD, and National Coordinator, Ghana NCD Alliance, the CSOs called on Sarkodie to desist from publicising such photos.

''We are also by this statement calling on the singer to render an apology to all Ghanaians, especially the youth, for such a distasteful act that has the propensity of changing the behaviour of our youth from good to bad and pledge to support and promote the health and well-being of all,'' the statement said.

CSOs Ghana also described the act by Sarkodie as unprofessional, unethical, and unhealthy.

''We find the act by the two-time BET Award winner as unprofessional, unethical and unhealthy. The youth [under] their youthful exuberance and experimentations follow the paths of individuals they have idolized and such must not be led into deadly pits by these same idols…,'' it said.

Also, the release urged personalities in Ghanaian showbiz circles to note that Ghana's Public Health Act (Act 851) under part Six, which talks about tobacco control measures, prohibits tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship and also bans its products in the entertainment media.

''We expect Sarkodie to use his influence and his platforms positively to educate and instil good morals including healthy living in his followers and the public.''

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported Sarkodie clocked 36 years old today, July 10, 2021, and took to his Instagram page with a following of 4.5 million to celebrate his special day with his fans and followers.

Sarkodie has posted frames in a suit with fine cuts, showing off his expensive wristwatch and fashion ring.

The Come Back hitmaker was pictured lighting a cigar as he flexed his deluxe accessories for the camera.

