-An MP, Murtala Mohammed, has denounced his “honorable” title

- The NDC MP says utterances by Kennedy Agyapong dent the title

- Murtala Mohammed now wants to be called, “Comrade”

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, says he regrets using “honorable” as a title of a parliamentarian.

The main opposition NDC legislator decried recent statements by a colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong, calling for a journalist to be beaten over the Ejura Killings probe.

Conduct of Kennedy Agyapong, dishonorable; no pride in "honorable" title - Murtala Mohammed

Source: UGC

Murtala Mohammed lamented that utterances as those from Kennedy Agyapong “ has dented the honorable title in Ghana” therefore calling on the public to rather call him “comrade”.

“I expect honorable to be absolutely honorable but the conduct of characters like Kennedy Agyapong is dishonorable and there is no pride wanted to be associated with the title,” he maintained.

Maize prices increase at Bono East

The price of maize at the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East Region has increased by over 300 percent.

A Joy News report, posted by Business Journalist, Charles Ayitey on Twitter shows how traders in the market have issues with increased transportation fares and also the scarcity of maize in the region.

One of them told Joy News that they had to travel all the way to Burkina Faso to import maize. According to the reporter, a bag of maize which was sold at GH¢160 in July 2020 is now been sold at GH¢375 this year.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry has debunked such reports. The Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, insists the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program has made Ghana food sufficient and also reduced the cost of food.

Bird Flu outbreak

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, known as “Bird Flu” in Ghana.

In a press release cited by Yen.com.gh, the ministry has thus banned the importation of poultry to Ghana as a measure to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

So far, the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions are the hardest hit with cases of strange bird-deaths.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen