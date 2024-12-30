Twene Jonas, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, flaunted the interior of his expensive BMW SUV and flaunted numerous 100-dollar notes

Ghanaian content creator and social commentator Twene Jonas has shared a video on his Instagram page flaunting the interior of his expensive BMW SUV and several bundles of 100-dollar bills. The video has gained attention online, with fans reacting to his display of wealth.

Twene Jonas shows off an expensive vehicle in a video. Photo source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

In the video, Jonas showed off the luxurious features of his car, including its leather seats and advanced infotainment system on the dashboard. He highlighted the comfort and elegance of the vehicle, emphasizing its premium design.

Twene Jonas also spoke about life in the United States, describing it as enjoyable and full of opportunities. He expressed hope that every Ghanaian would have the chance to experience living in the US.

Twene Jonas stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kingnebugh said:

"Aswear never dreamt for even crossing Togo border self see how happy he is."

youngboy_quand reacted:

"I thought you didn't believe in God so why did you say you pray by next year..... who you praying to."

tuffbudd commented:

"Stop fooling in USA son. Learn from people. Junior US showed money and got killed by people who tried to rob him. Akata ppl are very jealous so u gotto be careful."

wasiuczar said:

"Beyond all mighty Jonas we run the city glass nkoannnn."

lmg.champ commented:

"We don’t value those iPhones here in Ghana so stop showing them off."

Source: YEN.com.gh