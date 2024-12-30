Sebastian, a Ghanaian nurse in the UK, revealed he relocated by paying only GH₵200, as his recruiting agency covered most costs, including initial rent.

He contrasted his experience with that of other nurses who paid large sums to relocate, emphasizing that it was unnecessary

Sebastian said it is important for trained nurses who want to travel to explore cost-effective pathways to work abroad

Sebastian, a young Ghanaian man living in the UK, shared how he left Ghana to live abroad without paying as much money as many others do.

The young man working as a nurse said he paid almost GH₵200 for his travel from Ghana to the United Kingdom.

Sebastian, a Ghanaian nurse, tells DJ Nyaami how much he spent relocating to the UK.

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Sebastian said he had written some needed exams and had been recruited by an agency. He said they did not ask him to pay any money.

However, Sebastian said his other colleague nurses in Ghana around the same time were paying huge amounts to get the same opportunity.

“In those days many nurses were paying to come to the UK. They were paying thousands of cedis to relocate and work as carers. But I am a nurse, I didn’t see the need to pay such huge amounts. If you are not a nurse and you pay such amounts, I don’t have a problem with you, but I have issues with nurses who pay when they can get in for free.”

“I spent only GH₵200 to travel to the UK. The company recruiting me paid for everything. The only cost I incurred was for assistance service to upload my documents for my visa application. When I arrived in the UK the recruitment agency paid my rent for the first three months,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to travel fees of man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Sebastian's story shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@Mustapha-t9s said:

“His story sounds like mine, the hustle in Ghana was real. But I’m glad the hustle has paid off. US RN UK RN.”

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

“Hardworking and smart guy,kudos for your research moves,l'm proud of you bro🎉 Nice interview to learn from.”

@jeffersonasankomah6683 said:

“My wife paid nothing; she uploaded all her documents herself. Some nurses choose to come to the UK as careers because they will be given time to write the UK licensee exam. If you fail, you will likely lose your sponsorship, but those who come in directly with the COS are not forced to write the UK license.”

@teirrahteirrah9950 wrote:

“To maintain your nursing license in abroad continuing education and in services are mandatory paa. Merry Christmas mate👋🎅🎄.”

@masikwame5237 asked:

“Please I want to ask him, is he working a permanent resident or on a work visa?”

@josepharthur8057 wrote:

“Ayivor Representing Adisadel Estate C/C....#Ghetto555”

@GhanaForYouUpdates said:

“Some of these agents are really wicked. scamming your fellow Ghanaians for selfish gains.”

Ghanaian nurse in UK complains of hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared his experience after living abroad for a while.

In the video, the man who lives in the UK and works as a nurse said he thought everything was rosy abroad, but the reality was different.

Netizens who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the issue.

