Stonebwoy threw several subliminals targeting Shatta Wale during a recent interview where he renewed his war of words with his archrival

The Jejereje hitmaker descended on Shatta Wale as he reviewed the latter's purchase of a new Rolls Royce Cullinan

Stonebwoy's comments sparked a frenzy on social media as fans weighed in on his remarks and their never-ending rift

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has refuelled his rift with Shatta Wale after his latest interview in Kumasi.

Stonebwoy is certain Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce is a flash in the pan. Source: Stonebwoy, ShattaWale

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy tore into his archrival, passing snide remarks about his latest milestones, including the purchase of a new Rolls Royce.

The news of Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce gained significant traction online following the artiste's several teaser announcements about the vehicle.

Recently, Shatta Wale shared a video of his experience as a Rolls Royce owner. He was spotted in the new vehicle which is yet to arrive in Ghana.

Stonebwoy seems to believe there is foul play in Shatta Wale's obsession with the Rolls Royce.

In his remarks about Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce's acquisition process, Stonebwoy called Shatta Wale a 'settings man'.

The Jejereje hitmaker's comments, which come ahead of Shatta Wale's upcoming concert with Vybz Kartel in Jamaica, have stoked a frenzy online.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments on Shatta Wale

While fans from Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's camps go at each other after the infamous Rolls Royce comments, other entertainment pundits seem to be divided, too.

Pop culture journalist Olele Salavador described Stonebwoy's latest rants about Shatta Wale as reckless, distasteful, unnecessary and off-putting.

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh seems to think Stonebwoy's strategy of strategically retaliating against Shatta Wale's past efforts is befitting.

YEN.com.gh gathered comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's comments.

Maxybilions said:

"It’s going to be a long new year when chairman returns."

DESTINY✌❤S shared:

But wait oo, you buy a car, we all know say you dey ship am come Ghana ,now you dey inside in Jamaica 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Luci Khalid remarked:

"Arrr, so all this while Stonebwoy has been stalking Shatta Wale 💀😂."

BraSmart wrote:

"Man is crying Bcos Vybz Kartel chose @Shatta wale over him 😂."

Fredrick added:

"I like Shatta Wale but what Stone is saying is true."

Stonebwoy denies making peace with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had opened up on a moment from 2019 when a peace meeting was held between him and Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy said he was not comfortable with the idea but yielded because of their rift's negative implications.

That notwithstanding, Stonebwoy maintained that his rival had ulterior motives coming into the peace meeting.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh