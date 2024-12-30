Meek Mill, in a social media post, expressed his excitement at returning to Ghana for the New Year's festivities

The American rapper requested for the Ghanaian army to follow him around during his next visit to Ghana

Meek Mill's request for a military convoy on his next trip triggered backlash from several Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning American rapper Meek Mill courted controversy on social media after making an odd request for his next trip to Ghana.

The Grammy-nominated rapper has frequently visited Ghana for significant events since President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government launched the Year of Return initiative in 2019.

In January 2023, Meek Mill received backlash from Ghanaians after he and his entourage shot a controversial music video at the Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana's presidency, during his visit to see the president.

The rapper later deleted the music video and apologised for his actions after a massive uproar from numerous Ghanaians on social media.

Meek Mill requests a military convoy

Meek Mill took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to express his excitement about visiting Ghana for the New Year festivities in January 2025.

In the social media post, the American rapper also expressed his optimism that the Ghanaian military personnel would meet him at the airport and follow him during his arrival in the country.

Meek Mill claimed that he would love to have a surreal experience with the military on his next trip.

He wrote:

"If I come to Ghana for the New Years, can I get the army this time? I’m tryna experience the vibes outside!!!"

The rapper's odd request for the military convoy incurred the wrath of many Ghanaians, who slammed him on social media.

Below is Meek Mill's social media post:

Ghanaians blast Meek Mill for his request

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@Elikem_official commented:

"Let me quickly advise you, ok. The one who took money from you and allowed you to enter our security zone with short and useless shoes is no longer the president. You are allowed to come to Ghana, but Katamanto will be your host place."

@sanson_aaron said:

"Herhh!!!! So this is what Ghana has been reduced to? Meek Mill, paaah with this type of confidence to downgrade our military to this level? Addo D, if Ghana no punish you and your people, we will be disappointed."

@nkrabea_kwame commented:

"Sanity has returned to the Presidency of Ghana. Don't try it."

@citizenyao said:

"The one who allowed you to breach security protocols is leaving the government on the 7th of Jan. 2024. However, you can request and pay for a police convoy. Do you get your army in the US to do what you want to come and do in Ghana?"

@Magik_jay_ commented:

"You are in the wrong country, fam."

Meek Mill plans Ghana visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mill shared his plan to attend the Christmas festivities in Ghana in December.

The American rapper expressed his intention to ride his favourite motorcycles throughout Accra to the various historical castles in the country.

Meek Mill expressed his anticipation for the annual trips he has embarked on to Ghana since 2019.

