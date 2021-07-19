Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has responded to rumours that he is dating Delay

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has denied rumours that he once dated TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, Agyeman Badu indicated that he only has a friendly relationship with Delay.

The midfielder narrated that he got to know Delay about 10 years ago when she reached out for an interview.

Friends like family

Following the interview, Delay kept in touch with him and their relationship has grown from strength to strength.

For him, Delay is more like a member to him rather than a friend. He explained that they are close to each to the point of them exchanging cars.

"When I had a problem with my car and I was travelling to Brong Ahafo to see my mother, Delay gave me her car.

"It is probably because they saw my car (with a customized number plate) in her house that is why they said we are dating."

Apart from exchanging cars, Badu also revealed that he often eats fufu in Delay's house but insisted that there was nothing intimate between them.

