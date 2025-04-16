OB Amponsah has responded to a threat by Mathew Opoku Prempeh to send his lawyers after him over comments he made in a stand-up comedy

The popular comedian posted a graphic of the 2024 Vice-presidential candidate's threats and urged his fans to stream the comedy show

His reactions sparked funny reactions from his fans and followers who saw the humour in his response

Popular Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has responded to a legal threat from Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, over jokes made during his recent stand-up comedy show.

OB Amponsah responds to Mathew Opoku Prempeh's comments. Photo source: ob_amponsah

Source: Facebook

Napo, who served as the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, said in a recent interview that he had seen OB’s performance and acknowledged the use of his name throughout the show.

He claimed that while he appreciated the free publicity, he was considering taking legal action so he could also benefit from the revenue made from the show.

The performance in question took place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on December 21, 2024. OB Amponsah made jokes about some of Napo’s controversial comments during the election campaign.

One of the highlights was a bit where OB Amponsah referenced Napo’s public statement comparing President Akufo-Addo’s legacy to that of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Napo later said that since his name was helping fill venues, he deserved a share of the proceeds and would ask his lawyers to contact the comedian.

In response, OB took to social media and posted a screenshot of the threat. Instead of reacting with anger, he asked his followers to continue streaming the performance on YouTube. He added a link to the video and wrote that they should keep watching so both he and Napo could make some money from it.

The post sparked reactions from fans and followers, many of whom praised OB for turning the legal threat into another funny moment.

Former vice-presidential candidate Mathew Opoku Prempeh. Photo source: ob_amponsah

Source: UGC

OB Amponsah and Napo spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Affanie_utd said:

"😂..Let me do it sharp, and also share it."

EbenezerDwomoh_ commented:

"He did this show on the same day as Zama Disco and he sold out 5,000 capacity Bukom Arena."

nyaduwaa wrote:

"Tbh he’s the only “good” stand up comedian in Ghana, not great but good."

GraphianTv said:

"This is funny, man. If u don’t find it funny, then the December defeat really worries u as an NPP supporter."

