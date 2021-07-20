Max Kellerman's biography, age, wife, family, net worth, career, latest updates

Being a sports analyst is challenging since you are constantly criticised by fans when their team loses. Such is the life of Max Kellerman, an American boxing analyst and sports television personality. Over the years, Max's popularity has sparked interest among his fans, with many eager to learn more about him. So, who is Max Kellerman and when did he start his career?

Max Kellerman is a renowned sports expert. He was the studio analyst for ESPN's boxing series Friday Night Fights and offered ringside analysis for Tuesday Night Fights. No doubt, Max has become a fan favourite due to his astute boxing commentary.

Max Kellerman's biography

Max Kellerman was born in The Bronx on August 6, 1973, and grew up in New York City's Greenwich Village neighbourhood. He is 47 years old and will turn 48 in August 2021.

He attended PS 41 in Greenwich Village in New York City, then Hunter College High School in 1991, and finally Columbia University in 1998.

Max comes from a family of four children and is the eldest amongst his siblings. Max Kellerman's brother Sam is the second born and he shared a special bond with his elder brother Max. Sam is deceased the result being murder. He was found dead in his flat in October 2004.

Former boxer James Butler was convicted of the crime and was given a 29-year sentence for the offence. Sam was fifteen months younger than Max and was 29 years old at the time of his demise.

Career

Brandon Rios (L) and Mike Alvarado (R) are interviewed by Max Kellerman following their WBO interim junior welterweight championship fight on March 30, 2013.

The analyst's first broadcasting experience came as a youngster on Max on Boxing, a New York City public-access television cable TV program about professional boxing. The show was relatively straightforward given the medium, but it drew the attention of the boxing community, including a young Mike Tyson.

Max's career was on the rise and he received recognition from the big media houses who sought after him. He was contracted as an analyst on ESPN's boxing series Friday Night Fights in the late 1990s.

Things seem to be on the rise for the upcoming journalist because, in 2002, he was granted his show. Max became the architect and original host of ESPN's show, Around the Horn. Despite the show's popularity, Kellerman and ESPN were unable to reach an agreement, and he left the network in early 2004.

He went on to host a new show called I, Max on Fox Sports Net, but unfortunately, the show didn't last long. HBO hired Kellerman in 2007 to work at the network's Boxing After Dark telecasts, alongside Fran Charles and Lennox Lewis.

Kellerman covered the Floyd Mayweather, Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao boxing event for HBO in May 2015, for which he was criticised online for his after-match interview. Max Kellerman's Twitter page was full of comments and accusations of bias due to the way he questioned Manny Pacquiao.

Kellerman acquired a multi-year contract with ESPN when HBO exited the boxing business at the end of 2018, allowing him to play a more significant part in the network's boxing coverage. He is, however, presiding over network coverage from the broadcast desk rather than at ringside for ESPN, in contrast to his colour-commentary job with HBO.

Did you know that Max appeared in the 2006 film Rocky Balboa and the 2015 film Creed? The sports commentator made cameos as a reporter in the two top movies. He also played himself in the American parody series Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Personal life

Max Kellerman's wife and kids sharing a light moment.

Not many know about the personal life of the renowned commentator. Max has a beautiful family that comprises his wife and three lovely daughters. So, who is Max Kellerman's wife? Erin Manning Kellerman is the wife of the celebrated commentator.

The couple has been married since 1994 and are still going strong 27 years later. Their romantic relationship started at college when they met at a party. They became friends and eventually started dating. Max and his wife have three beautiful daughters named Esther, Sam and Mira.

What is Max Kellerman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Max has a net worth of $6 million. Most of his accumulated wealth comes from his lifelong career in the broadcasting industry. Among his assets is the house in East Hampton, New York, which he bought in 2004. He reportedly spent $1.45 million for the property, where he has lived with his family since.

Body stats

How tall is Max Kellerman? The influencer stands 5' 11" (1.8 m) tall. Apart from his height what other feature does he possess? Did you know that the broadcaster has a scar on the left side of his cheek?

A childhood mishap left the celebrity with a minor permanent scar on the left side of his mouth. He blamed the scar on a childhood accident that occurred while he was playing near an electric outlet.

What happened to Max Kellerman?

Where is Max Kellerman? He currently co-hosts the ESPN chat show First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. Previously, he co-hosted the ESPNLA sports radio talk show, Max & Marcellus, with Marcellus Wiley. His meteoric rise has seen him gain a place among the top journalist of this generation.

Max Kellerman has accomplished a great deal in his life and has become a fan favourite among sports fans due to his commentary style. His personal life has been exciting, and he has a beautiful family. Many sports enthusiasts look up to him as an inspiration.

