Who is Anthony Fantano's wife: All you need to know about Dominique Boxley

When it comes to online music reviews and analyses, one name stands out in particular: Anthony Fantano. Known for his YouTube channel, The Needle Drop, Fantano has amassed a massive following due to his candid and insightful commentary on various music genres. While Fantano's musical opinions have received much attention, his personal life has remained relatively private. Find out wo Anthony Fantano's wife is and what she does.

Anthony Fantano's wife, Dominique Boxley.

Anthony Fantano is a YouTube personality famous for his insightful music critiques and commentary. The YouTuber has been married to his wife, Dominique Boxley, for several years. However, she prefers to live a low-key lifestyle. Here is all you need to know about Anthony Fantano's wife.

Full name Dominique Boxley Gender Female Year of birth 1985 Age 37 or 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Meriden, Connecticut, United States of America Current residence Middletown, Connecticut, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 65 Father Donald D. Boxley Mother F. Boxley Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married

Who is Anthony Fantano's wife?

Anthony Fantano's wife is Dominique Boxley. She was born in Meriden, Connecticut, United States of America. She is an American citizen and of African-American ethnicity.

Dominique's father, Donald Boxley, is a professional technician, and her mother, F. Boxley, is a white-collar clerical assistant. She is the youngest in her family and has an elder brother called Desmond Boxley.

What is Dominique Boxley's age?

Anthony Fantano's wife was born in 1985. As her date of birth is not publicly known, Dominique is either 37 or 38 years old as of 2023.

How did Anthony Fantano and Dominique Boxley meet?

Anthony and Dominique first interacted online in the late 2000s, and since they shared a passion for music, they instantly connected. They then made arrangements for their first date. Unfortunately, Anthony was 30 minutes late due to his hectic schedule.

Despite their rocky start, the pair liked each other and even had their first trip together to Hershey, Pennsylvania. Later, the two love birds went to Las Vegas and earned more than $300 while gaming.

When did Anthony Fantano and Dominique Boxley get married?

Boxley and Fantano tied the knot in the mid-2010s. Their first YouTube video together was 10 Love Songs We Love. Anthony uploaded it on 14 February 2011 to commemorate Valentine's Day.

In this video, Anthony introduced Dominique as his girlfriend for the first time. They then dated for several years before getting married in the mid-2010s.

Did Anthony Fantano divorce Dominique Boxley?

A while ago, Fantano's wife used to appear in Anthony's YouTube videos, doing music reviews. However, she abruptly vanished from the spotlight, prompting speculation that they had split up. As a result, Fantano and Dominique posted a podcast on 14 February 2018 to dispute the rumours.

Fantano explained that they decided to keep their relationship private as people were heavily commenting on their interracial marriage rather than the content of his videos, which is the primary purpose of the YouTube channel.

Do Anthony Fantano and Dominique Boxley have children?

Despite being married for several years, there is no evidence that they have children together. The pair currently resides in Middletown, Connecticut, in the United States.

FAQs

Does Fantano have a wife? His wife is Dominique Boxley. How old is Anthony Fantano's wife? Although she has not revealed her exact date of birth publicly, it is known that she was born in 1985. Therefore, she is either 37 or 38 years old as of 2023. When did Anthony and Dominique get married? According to Dominique's appearances on Anthony's YouTube videos, they were likely married in the mid-2010s. Is Dominique still married to Anthony Fantano? Despite speculations that they had split up, the couple is still together. Does Dominique Boxley have any siblings? She has one older brother, Desmond Boxley. Does Dominique share any children with Anthony? The couple has not disclosed any information about having children together.

Anthony Fantano's wife, Dominique Boxley, is an American citizen of African-American ethnicity. The couple has been married for several years but prefers to keep their relationship private, away from the public eye.

