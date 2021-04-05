Erin Manning Kellerman: The untold story of Max Kellerman's wife

Erin Manning Kellerman is a celebrity spouse who has gained fame through her partner. She is the wife of the renowned American sports TV personality, Max Kellerman. She has been living under her husband's spotlight for a long time, and people have been wondering about her. So, what is Erin Manning’s story?

Max Kellerman's wife. Photo: @ErinMKellerman

Source: Twitter

Even though Erin Manning is renowned for being the wife of Max Kellerman, she is a woman of her own, with quite a lot of impressive achievements under her belt.

Her husband rarely reveals anything about his marital life, and over the years, many people have been wondering about his wife. So, what is the story of Erin Manning and Max Kellerman?

Profile summary

Name: Erin Manning Kellerman

Erin Manning Kellerman Date of birth: Between 1974 – 1978

Between 1974 – 1978 Age: 44 – 48 years old (as of 2022)

44 – 48 years old (as of 2022) Birthplace: Carnegie Hill, Manhattan, USA

Carnegie Hill, Manhattan, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Education: Hunter College High School and Fordham University School

Hunter College High School and Fordham University School Degree: Bachelor of Law (LLB)

Bachelor of Law (LLB) Spouse: Max Kellerman

Max Kellerman Profession: Lawyer, social activist, internet sensation

Lawyer, social activist, internet sensation Children: Sam, Mira, and Esther Kellerman

Sam, Mira, and Esther Kellerman Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Twitter: @ErinMKellerman

Who is Erin Manning Kellerman?

Erin is an American attorney known for being the wife of Max Kellerman. Various sources have quoted Erin Manning Kellerman's age between 44 and 48 years old as of 2022. This means that she was born between 1974 and 1978

The lawyer attended Hunter College High School. She later went to Fordham University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Law.

Erin Manning and Max Kellerman's relationship

Erin holding a drink. Photo: @ErinMKellerman

Source: Twitter

When did Erin Manning gain the title of Max Kellerman’s wife? Of course, by now, everyone knows that the American sports television personality and boxing commentator and Erin Manning are a pair, but how much do you know about their relationship story?

The most exciting thing is that Manning and Max met while they were students in high school, which is a long time ago. And, after some years of dating and familiarizing themselves with one another, they decided to marry in 1994 and have been together ever since. As of 2022, they are marking their 28 years of marriage, which is terrific in the celebrity world.

Unfortunately, Max and his spouse are incredibly private about their marriage and haven't revealed many details to the public. And that is why people are not aware of their exact marriage date and when their children were born. Also, Erin has concealed information about her previous relationships.

Max Kellerman, her husband, is a renowned American sports TV personality and boxing commentator based in New York City. He is also the co-host for ESPN's talk show, First Take, with Stephen Smith and Molly Qerim. Max has hosted and co-hosted the following:

Max and Marcellus Show

Around the Horn

Sport Nation

Friday Night Fights

HBO World Championship Boxing

Boxing After Dark

Erin Manning's children

Max and Erin Manning Kellerman have three children. These are Sam, Mira, and Esther. Esther was born on 6th November 2008, Sam in 2012 and was named after her father's late brother. The last born, Mira, was born in 2015.

What does Erin Manning do for a living?

After graduating from law school, Max Kellerman's wife started practising her law profession and works for the Federal Defenders of New York Inc. Erin supports the supermajority organizations to help ladies and children.

How much does Erin Manning earn in a year?

Erin has successfully managed to stay away from the public limelight. Yet, she must have created a strong foundation in her law profession at her age and earned something significant.

She earns an approximate annual salary of $1 million from her profession. The amount doesn't include her earnings from other sources, and it might be higher.

Erin Manning Kellerman's net worth

A black and white photo of Erin. Photo: @ErinMKellerman

Source: Twitter

Just like her personal life, Erin has concealed details about her financials. However, she enjoys her husband's wealth, estimated to be around $6 million.

Violence from Max Kellerman

In a surprising turn of events, Erin Manning's husband, Max, shared a throwback story with his co-host Stephen A. Smith where he openly spoke about violence against his wife. The story got Max a short-time suspension from the television show.

According to Max, everything happened before they married, at a college party whereby Max hit Erin after an awful moment. However, it was Erin Manning that slapped Max first. Considering he is a television star and a public figure, it was a controversial revelation.

Is Erin Manning on social media?

What is Erin manning Kellerman's Instagram? She doesn't seem to have an Instagram account but is active on Twitter using the handle @ErinMKellerman. Also, she doesn't appear on other social media platforms, including Facebook.

You will hardly find any Max Kellerman's wife pics online aside from the few her husband has shared.

Is Max Kellerman still married?

Max is still married to his wife, Erin Manning. They tied the knot in 1994 and have been married for nearly three decades (28 years) so far.

The question, “Who is Max Kellerman's wife?” is quite common online. Why? Even though Max is a public figure, he has, over the years, kept his marriage life under the wraps with people only knowing the identity of his wife and nothing more.

And the most exciting thing is that Erin Manning Kellerman has a life of her own, despite living in the shadow of her husband's popularity. She is an advocate with incredible experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh