Ghanaian gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy, has given a spiritual twist to Moesha Boduong's condition

She said God and satan are currently fighting over Moesha's soul

The singer said Moesha's condition now is a result of the spiritual fight

She cautioned Ghanaians against making conclusions that Moesha is mad

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has claimed that God and Satan are currently battling in the spiritual realm over Moesha’s soul.

She said Satan is trying hard to snatch Moesha’s soul from God after the actress declared openly that she has repented and presenter her soul to God.

Ohemaa Mercy gave this spiritual update in an interview with Kastle FM, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebritie.com.

A collage of Ohemaa Mercy and Moesha. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong @ohemaamercy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Mercy claimed further that God is also trying to snatch the soul of Moesha from the devil and he is leaving no stone unturned in achieving that.

According to her, what Moesha is going through is beyond the physical, adding that the spiritual battle is what has made people conclude that Moesha is going mad.

She, therefore, cautioned those tagging Moesha as a mad person to desist from that as the spiritual battle continues unabated.

Moesha's plight

Moesha Boduong has made the headlines with news of her repenting, giving her life to Christ and 'preaching' to people to change their ways.

The issue has generated interest in the public and everyone is expressing their own opinions about the issue.

According to Moesha, she felt a spirit entered her and she was convinced that it was God’s holy spirit wanting to work with her.

However, a video of Moesha looking dirty while preaching to some young people has got many concluding that she may have gone wrong in the head.

Allegedly sleeping with devilish business tycoon

Meanwhile, Moesha is alleged to have slept with a business tycoon, who is not human.

According to Adu Safowaah, a friend of Moesha, she did not know the background of this man, and it was after they slept together that her life took a worse turn.

No sex again till marriage

The actress has also declared that she will never sleep with any man till the day she marries.

Moesha says she is believing God to bring her husband to her at the right time and that is when she will resume sexual activities with a man.

Source: Yen