Teacher celebrated for composing rap song to teach kids decimals in class

Thomas Mayfield was recorded teaching his students a rap song about decimals in class

The video showcased the teacher in class and his students all looking at the paper and singing the rap song loudly

Netizens said the teacher had a strong passion and was dedicated to a point he composed a rap song to teach his students about a mathematics topic

A mathematics teacher has warmed the hearts of people online after he was recorded singing a rap song he had composed to teach his students about decimals.

Thomas Mayfield (L) in class with his students (R). Photo: @GoodmorningAmerica.

Teacher composed a rap song to teach students

The teacher, identified as Thomas Mayfield, teaches at Leadership Academy and Como Elementary. He composed a fast yet simple rap song to teach his students the basics about decimals during a maths class.

His video was shared on Good Morning America's Instagram page, attracting many comments from people who enjoyed the creative teacher's teaching methods.

The song highlights the rules of decimals when multiplying, subtracting or adding numbers.

This is what they posted online:

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@edwardistheman said:

"This teacher has got bars."

@cindyrae19 commented:

"What a wonderful teacher who inspires. Teachers are our front line heroes."

@royal_dfk asked:

"Who is the brain behind this great work? They need a raise."

@lena_wiertinska added:

"This teacher is so cool, makes mathematics super fun and interesting."

@jaction123filip commented:

"How can you forget that particular topic after having such an original song composed just to help you remember the basics?"

@brettlamont23 said:

"That is totally awesome."

@amnycc commented:

"You can tell he is really passionate about teaching his students by the way he helps them sing and lead them on in learning the song, such a brilliant teacher."

