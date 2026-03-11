Two Ghanaian citizens have been injured in a drone attack in Dubai, the Government of Ghana has confirmed.

The Government of Ghana has confirmed that two Ghanaian citizens were injured in a drone attack in Dubai today.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirms that two Ghanaian citizens have been injured in a Dubai drone attack. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

He further stated that Ghana's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led a team from the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai to visit the victims.

The Ghanaian government has consequently condemned the attack and reiterated its call for an end to the ongoing war in the Middle East triggered by the US.

"The Government of Ghana confirms that two of our citizens have been injured by a drone attack in Dubai today. Our Ambassador in UAE has led a team from our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai to visit the victims as the Foreign Ministry coordinates emergency consular assistance," he wrote on Facebook.

"Their families and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers. The Government of Ghana condemns the attack and reiterates calls for a cessation in hostilities. We are actively engaged with international partners on a UN resolution urging de-escalation," he added.

Okudzeto Ablakwa added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities as required.

