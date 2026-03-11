Parliament refers GH¢68.7 billion government arrears audit report to the Public Accounts Committee for thorough investigation

An audit found GH¢8.1 billion in fraudulent arrears from the Akufo-Addo administration, citing multiple irregularities

GH¢45.4 billion was validated as legitimate obligations, while some amounts are pending additional verification processes

Parliament has referred a special audit report on GH¢68.7 billion in government arrears and payables to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for investigation.

The audit found irregularities, falsified records and questionable payment claims valued at GH¢8.1 billion.

A new government audit found fraudulent arrears from the Akufo-Addo administration valued at GH¢8.1 billion. Credit: Parliament of Ghana/Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The report, presented to Parliament on Tuesday, March 10, was submitted by the Ministry of Finance through the Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem.

It relates to the Ghana Audit Service report on arrears and payables as at the end of 2024.

According to the report, the Ghana Audit Service, working in collaboration with international professional services firms Ernst & Young (EY) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), conducted a verification and validation exercise on arrears submitted to the Finance Ministry by various ministries, departments and agencies.

The audit focused on unpaid Interim Payment Certificates, invoices and Bank Transfer Advices owed to contractors and suppliers.

Presenting highlights of the report to Parliament, Ampem outlined some of the irregularities and the reasons.

“A total of GH¢8.1 billion was rejected for various reasons, including unsupported documentation, duplication, overstatements, already-paid items, falsified store receipts advice and cases where no work had been done."

Despite the rejected claims, the audit validated GH¢45.4 billion as legitimate obligations, meaning the government is expected to settle those payments, subject to fiscal space and further verification processes.

The remaining portion of the claims is still undergoing further reconciliation and review.

What kind of fraud was uncovered in audit report?

Auditors uncovered transactions worth GH¢9.4 million supported by forged Stores Receipt Advices (SRAs) that had been used to justify requests for payment for goods that were not delivered at the time.

At the Ministry of Defence, this amounted to GH¢ 4.8 million. A contract between the Ministry of Defence and a company for vehicles intended for border surveillance and monitoring of the 2024 general election revealed that, despite the issuance of a Stores Receipt Advice dated October 12, 2024, the vehicles were never delivered.

Similarly, the Judicial Service appeared to be caught in a web of falsified Stores Receipt Advice. While the Stores Receipt Advice dated October 25, 2024, claimed the receipt of 7 Toyota saloon cars, as soon as the audit was initiated, the supplier wrote to the Judicial Service on 10th April, 2025, indicating their inability to supply the said vehicles as scheduled.

The audit also found overpayments for the transport of grains in respect of the Dry Spell expenditure.

Under the Farmer Food Relief and Recovery Programme, a transportation company was contracted to transport 134,000 metric tonnes of maize and rice to farmers across the country at a contract sum of GH¢115.2 million.

Even though the company transported only 35,000 metric tonnes, which should have costed GH¢30.9 million, the company was paid GH¢50 million.

