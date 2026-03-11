Former Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo has denied involvement in a viral video allegedly showing her insulting Kennedy Agyapong

She described the video as "misleading" and "mischievous," urging the public to disregard it as it spreads a false narrative

Adwoa Safo reaffirmed her focus on public service, warning those circulating defamatory content to cease immediately

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has distanced herself from a viral video featuring her image and allegedly her voice insulting Kennedy Agyapong.

In a statement issued on her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Adwoa Safo described the video as "misleading" and "mischievous."

Sarah Adwoa Safo denounces viral video featuring her voice allegedly insulting Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: @sarahadwoasafo/IG & Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook.

She explained that it has no connection to her, urging the public to disregard its content, which she said was intended solely to defame her and propagate a false narrative.

"The Office of Hon. Adwoa Safo wishes to state unequivocally that the content of the video has absolutely no connection with Hon. Adwoa Safo. The use of her image in the video is misleading, mischievous, and appears to be a deliberate attempt to create a false association with a matter that does not concern her in any way," portions of the statement read.

It will be recalled that, sometime last week, a video featuring Adwoa Safo's image went viral on social media, with a voice purportedly hers heard in the background hurling insults at the former MP for Assin Central and two flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong.

In the said video, now alleged to be doctored, the purported voice of the former Dome-Kwabenya MP appeared to be engaged in a heated phone conversation with Kennedy Agyapong, using unprintable language to describe him.

Adwoa Safo denies attacking Kennedy Agyapong

However, Adwoa Safo, who is reported to have two children with Kennedy Agyapong, insisted that she is not the person in the video.

"The said video displays images of Hon. Adwoa Safo and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, accompanied by a voice-over attributed to Tracy Boakye relating to an alleged past encounter with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong," she further stated.

"We therefore urge the general public to disregard the video and treat it as false and misleading content. The Office further advises individuals responsible for creating and circulating such defamatory and misleading material to cease such actions forthwith," she added.

Adwoa Safo stated that she remains focused on her public service and contributions to national development and will not be distracted by attempts to tarnish her reputation.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says that he will 'someday' name the supposed mystery woman in the Sarah Adwoa Safo seat saga. Photo credit: UGC.

