Karma President has shaken the internet with a doom prophecy about Reverend Owusu Bempah

In a video, the spiritual leader warns the man of God of a spiritual attack that might cause his death

The prophetic insight from Karma President has triggered massive reactions on social media

Ghanaian popular spiritual leader, Karma President, has caused a massive stir online with a doom prophecy about the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev Owusu Bempah.

In a viral video, the mystic detailed that some enemies of the man of God had summoned him to smaller gods outside Ghana to cause his untimely death.

According to him, the very day Rev Owusu Bempah would slip and fall either in his church or at home, that will be his end, as his attacker claimed he would not give him peace if he did not stop going after him.

Although Karma President did detail what the Ghanaian pastor did to the attacker in question, he warned him to wake up and find ways to avert the attack from influencing him.

“In the spiritual realm, I saw that Rev Owusu Bempah had been summoned to a god who is not based in Ghana. The day he would slip and fall, he might not be able to wake up again. The one behind the attack said if the pastor doesn't let him be, he would not allow him to have peace,” he said.

“The pastor should wake up and take action to avert it because it's death being sent his way. I saw a coffin in his church,” Karma President added.

The TikTok video of Karma President giving the prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah is below:

Reactions to Karma President's Owusu Bempah prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Karma President's prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah.

Prof Wise wrote:

“It would not work in Jesus' name. No weapon formed against him shall prosper.”

Isaac Gyamfi wrote:

“Thank you so much, Seer. Please, we will work on it. They hate him so much. But you have seen it, and we believe. Some of us, his sons, are going to work on it pls.”

Jesus Saves wrote:

“But that man says nothing can be hidden from him. Meaning he sees everything in the spiritual realm. So why hasn't he seen this?”

Lawrence Atsu wrote:

“It shall not stand, and it shall not come to pass, Isaiah 7:7. For I will be a wall of fire around him, Zachariah 2:5.”

Adepa wrote:

“That man thinks that he has power over everyone. There is God, so he should think about it.”

Karma President's prophecy about Duncan Williams

Speaking in a video shared on his official TikTok page, Karma President shared a doom prophecy about Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

The self-acclaimed pastor stated that he saw three coffins hovering around the man of God in a vision inspired by God.

According to Karma President, the revelation drawn from the vision was that Duncan-Williams may lose some loved ones. He claimed two might pop up from his family and one from his church. The spiritual leader added that the two were his son and himself.

He further advised the Archbishop to wake up and pray intensively to prevent the doom prediction from coming to pass.

Karma President added that the year 2026 might be a bad year for men of God, as many of them might kick the bucket.

The TikTok video of Karma President prophesying doom for Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is below:

Karma President's prophecy about Adom Kyei Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President released a doom prophecy for the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

According to him, upon zooming into the spiritual realm, he noticed that the gods being used by the pastor were making certain demands from him.

He claimed that the gods were asking that Adom Kyei Duah refer to them anytime he spoke to his congregants.

