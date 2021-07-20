Nicole Enearu and Kerri Harper-Howie own and operate 18 McDonald’s restaurants in Compton, California

The business started back in the 80s with their mother and father, who unfortunately divorced

Now the sisters are totally in charge of the restaurants after their mother retired and are also giving back to their community

Two sisters Nicole Enearu and Kerri Harper-Howie, are business owners in Compton, California, owning every single McDonald's diner in the area.

Some of the initiatives the sisters have started in the community include giving kids necessities for school. Photo: NBCLX.

The two have been left to operate the business by their mother, Patricia Williams, who started running the franchises back in the 1980s.

According to NBCLX, the sister's parents started the franchise, but their mother bought their father's shares from the business when they got a divorce.

Kerri said their mother had to work hard to secure loans, and she started expanding from one to five restaurants by 1995.

The sisters left their jobs from Nicole being a social worker and Kerri, a lawyer and took a chance in the business. In 2019 their mother retired and left them to continue the legacy.

Nicole said they work and live in the community and try to be engaged with them by, for example, providing necessities for school kids.

The sisters credit their mother for what they have been able to achieve, and their only hope is to live up to the legacy she built.

