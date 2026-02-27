Veteran female battle rap star Krissy Yamagucci has reportedly passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes

Nicknamed Battle Rap's Beyoncé, the late American star gained recognition as a pioneer of the genre among women

Krissy Yamagucci's colleagues in the battle rap industry and fans have mourned her untimely demise on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran female American battle rapper Christ Lee Boothe, known in the entertainment circles as Krissy Yamagucci, has passed away at 35.

Veteran American battle rapper Krissy Yamagucci passes away at 35 on February 24, 2026. Photo source: @hiphopisreal, @krissyyamagucci

Source: Instagram

Reports indicated that the female rapper from New York, known for her legendary run on the popular women's battle rap league, Queen of the Ring, died on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

What happened to battle rapper Krissy Yamagucci?

The exact circumstances of Krissy Yamagucci's untimely demise at 35 remain unknown.

The female battle rapper's family member, Lyfesize Diivadoll, confirmed the news of her demise in a lengthy emotional post on Instagram on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

She eulogised the late Krissy, whom she described as a devoted mother of two intelligent boys and a powerful female battle rapper whose presence commanded every stage she touched.

She wrote:

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved family member."

"She was a beautiful soul inside and out, a devoted mother of two intelligent boys, and a powerful female battle rapper whose presence commanded every stage she touched."

"Her beauty radiated far beyond appearance - it lived in her confidence, her humour, and the fearless way she spoke her truth. Funny, well-spoken, and incredibly talented, she was truly the life of every show and left a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed her gift."

"Above all, she was a proud and loving mother who poured her strength, wisdom, and love into her sons every single day."

Lyfesize Diivadoll also appealed to fans and the rap battle community for financial support for the late Krissy's family as they grieved over her passing.

Ghanaian music producer, Dr Spooky Beatz, reportedly passes away on February 23, 2026. Photo source: Drspooky Beatz

Source: Facebook

Krissy Yamagucci: Colleagues mourn battle rap pioneer

She noted that the late rapper's family had created a GoFundMe account to solicit funds to help with her funeral service.

Diivadoll also urged fans to support the grieving family, including Krissy's two children, with prayers, writing:

"During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for the community’s support. A GoFundMe has been created to assist with funeral services and to provide continued support for her two sons."

"Any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. Please keep our family - especially her boys - in your prayers as we honour her life and legacy."

In a subsequent post, she announced that a candle lighting service will be held in Harlem, New York, on Friday, February 27, 2026, to honour Krissy's memory and celebrate her legacy before her burial.

Queen of the Ring also mourned the late Krissy, who was nicknamed Rap Battle's Beyonce, due to her resemblance to the famous singer, with a glowing tribute, celebrating her remarkable achievements in the world of female rap battles.

The Instagram post announcing Krissy Yamagucci's untimely demise is below:

Krissy Yamagucci's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Upscale_behavior commented:

"She was nicknamed Beyoncé!! 😢 Such a cool, funny, straightforward person from Harlem St. Nick ❤️🫶🏽 🥹."

Foodiekiiing said:

"Omg, when Krissy first came on the scene of battle rap at the sparring, I knew she was that girl. Omg, I have to watch her vs. Royal Honey and Ms. Murk, my favorite battle of hers 😍😢."

Themixwvix wrote:

"Battle raps Beyonce. Fly high, friend 🙌❤️🙌. I love you."

Darealc3 said:

"I have been crying since 5 am. smh. I’m going to miss you, friend."

Ghanaian music producer Dr Spooky dies

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghanaian music producer Dr Spooky passed away on February 23, 2026.

The veteran music producer's close associate announced his untimely demise in an emotional social media post.

The news of Dr Spooky's demise evoked sad reactions from many Ghanaians, including his colleagues in the DJ industry.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh