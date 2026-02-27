Students from the University of Ghana, Legon, responded to concerns by an elderly woman over what she described as indecent dressing on campus

A section of students from the University of Ghana, Legon, have responded to concerns raised by an elderly woman in a viral rant over what she described as indecent dressing on campus.

The woman, who had attended a graduation ceremony at the university, expressed dissatisfaction with what she considered inappropriate outfits worn by many of the female students.

Reacting to her remarks, some students shared differing opinions, noting that times have changed and that their fashion choices reflect evolving trends and societal norms.

The students shared their views in an interview posted on TikTok by Univers1057fm, where they were asked to respond to the concerns raised.

While a few students agreed with the woman and described her concerns as genuine, others disagreed, arguing that they belong to Generation Z, an era with perspectives that significantly differ from those of the older generation.

They further maintained that what the woman considered skimpy may be influenced by her level of exposure, adding that in recent times, such outfits were widely regarded as normal and acceptable.

Elderly woman concerned about UG ‘indecent dressing’

Previously, an elderly woman raised concerns about what she described as indecent dressing on the University of Ghana campus during a recent graduation ceremony.

The woman, who attended the event, reportedly expressed strong dissatisfaction over what she considered inappropriate outfits worn by some female students of the institute.

According to her, she was particularly worried that many of the young ladies appeared improperly dressed, adding that the situation seemed widespread and had become the norm on campus.

She further indicated that such scenes were uncommon during her youth, stressing that ladies in her time dressed decently and carried themselves with propriety.

She called on the university authorities to, as a matter of urgency, take the necessary steps to restore what she termed sanity and decency on campus, exclaiming:

"What I am witnessing on the University of Ghana campus is deeply distasteful. Some of the ladies wear skimpy outfits that expose parts of their bodies, and this is very troubling.

"Things were different in our time; we dressed decently and conducted ourselves as responsible young women. This should serve as a wake-up call to the university authorities to address this unfortunate situation."

