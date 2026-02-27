The Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, has tearfully broken her silence after a plantain chip seller allegedly made a hurtful remark about her childlessness

This came after she exposed how some sellers have allegedly been melting rubber in the oil used in frying the plantain to make it crispy and to maintain its quantity

Oheneni's video has caused sadness on social media as users thronged the comments section to console her, while others prayed to God to gift her a child

Oheneni Adazoa, a presenter at the Kumasi-based Sompa FM, broke down while reacting to a Ghanaian plantain chip seller who passed hurtful comments about her childlessness.

Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, breaks down after a plantain chip seller passed a hurtful comment about her childlessness. Image credit: Oheneni Adazoa

During one episode of her lifestyle show, the presenter created awareness about sellers allegedly melting rubber in the oil used for their business to maintain its quantity and make the plantain crispy. She had a concerned citizen calling her hotline to confirm her claims.

According to the caller, she once planned on setting up the same business and contacted one seller to help her out. She was surprised that the woman asked her to adopt the polythene idea so that she would not run at a loss.

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, Oheneni Adazoa set up a fire and used rubber to fry some plantain to prove that her claim was not baseless.

Plantain chip sellers break their silence

UTV Ghana shared a video of an interview with some hawkers who emphatically stated that they allegedly do not use the rubber.

According to one seller, the narrative is destroying her business. She claimed her family has been eating some, and so there was no way she was going to use that, adding that she has customers outside Ghana whom she has been selling to.

In other videos, some hawkers expressed their displeasure, claiming they use money from their sales to take care of their family, and so Oheneni Adazoa should stop pushing the narrative.

While expressing her opinion, one seller made derogatory remarks concerning Oheneni Adazoa's childlessness. According to her, the presenter has no baby to take care of, and that is the reason why she allegedly wants them jobless.

Oheneni emotionally reacts to plantain chips sellers

In a series of videos shared on her official TikTok page, Oheneni Adazoa tearfully detailed how heartbroken she is about the hurtful remark from the hawker.

According to her, she may be childless, but that does not stop her from exposing evil deeds.

“I may be childless, but I have a voice, and I will speak out if things are not done the right way. Should we sit down while they hurt us? I was expecting my colleagues to join me in creating the awareness, but they are rather jabbing me, claiming I am destroying the sellers businesses,” she said.

“ Should I allow you to cause harm to other kids because I don't have a child? Because I spoke the truth I am now an enemy. I know I don't have a child, and I came out to tell Ghanaians, but may God have mercy on all those using my situation to judge me,” she added.

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa below:

Oheneni Adazoa speaks about childlessness

Oheneni Adazoa nearly broke down in tears while speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on her show, where she discussed her life without a kid.

The presenter, who was celebrating her 20 years of marriage at the time, disclosed that she would not want anybody to go into marriage and not have their biological children.

According to her, as the only daughter in her family, it was her mother's wish for her to give birth, but it never materialised, something the old lady lamented until her passing in 2023.

Oheneni admonished Ghanaians to tone down on criticising people who have no children after years of marriage because everything was God's doing.

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa with Delay below:

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa's video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Oheneni Adazoa's tearful reaction to the plantain chips hawkers.

Fremz wrote:

“Heavenly Father, honor Oheneni, let her cry and plea touch the heavens, Father let your mercy speak for her. Put a smile on her face and let her enemies know that she serves a living God. I know you’ll do it again.

Baby Naa wrote:

“I have been in your situation before ,I didn't take it easy my sister. My in-laws came to sack me from the house because I was not able to give them children. May the good Lord who has now given me two girls, may he also give you twins in Jesus name I pray, amen.

Queen wrote:

“Mommy, we are in the month of Ramadan, and my prayers are that you would be blessed with only one child, as he did for Nana Ama McBrown. Insha Allah, this year will be a year of testimony for you.

Kelvin wrote:

“Speaking about public health is not discrimination. It is care. It is love for the same society that now throws stones. A woman does not need to have a child to protect children. Wisdom is not born in a delivery room, it is born in a heart that fears God and values life. Motherhood is a blessing, yes. But it is not the measure of a woman’s worth. Your value was settled by God long before anyone formed an opinion about you.”

Oheneni Adazoa shares her opinion on the baby theft at the Mamprobi Polyclinic that sparked outrage. Image credit: Oheneni Adazoa, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Oheneni Adazoa on Mamprobi baby theft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa reacted to the baby theft incident at the Mamprobi Polyclinic that sparked outrage on social media.

She explained how societal pressure may have forced the suspect to make such a decision despite knowing the consequences involved.

The presenter's remarks sparked massive reactions as users shared varied opinions about the reason for the theft.

