Popular Ghanaian Kumasi-based radio personality, evangelist, motivational speaker, and author Nicholas Essuman has sadly passed away.

Nicholas Essuman: Kumasi-Based Radio Personality Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Source: Facebook

The late journalist's colleague, musician, entrepreneur, and life coach Korsi Asiseh, announced his demise in a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

He noted that the late Nicholas, associated with Nhyiaeso-based Kapital Radio 91.7 FM, passed away on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Asiseh stated that the deceased's family shared the news of his death with him in a conversation on Thursday, February 24, 2026.

The exact circumstances leading to the late Nicholas' demise remain unknown, with little information being shared on social media.

In an emotional post, Korsi Asiseh wrote:

"With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that Nicholas Essuman has passed away. He passed away last Friday. The family confirmed this information yesterday. We will keep you all posted on further arrangements. Nicholas, you are already missed. Hmm."

Popular GTV Ghana sports reporter, analyst, and presenter Kennedy Boakye Ansah also mourned the late Nicholas, who he described as his former school prefect in the 1997/1998 academic year back at Obuasi Senior High Technical School.

He wrote:

"Heeeeeerrrrr, this hurts badly. Our school prefect in the 1997/1998 academic year back at Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Nicky, is also gone to join his maker. Rest well, bro."

The Facebook post announcing the demise of radio presenter Nicholas Essuman is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh