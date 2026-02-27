Bishop Daniel Obinim's eldest child Gifted Obinim has been involved in an alleged spiritual healing of a physically challenged woman

In a viral TikTok video, the controversial preacher detailed the events that transpired between his son and the woman who visited his church

Bishop Daniel Obinim's claim about her son's miracle-healing ability has triggered many reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Gifted Obinim Junior, the eldest child of controversial Ghanaian pastor Bishop Daniel Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim, has courted attention over an alleged spiritual incident at his father's church.

Bishop Obinim claims his son Gifted Obinim healed a physically challenged woman in church.

In recent weeks, Gifted Obinim, who resides in Spain with her two siblings, has been present at his father's church events since returning to Ghana to spend time with his parents.

Obinim claims son healed woman with disability

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Bishop Obinim held an evening service at the Tema branch of his International God's Way Church in Accra.

The pastor's wife, Florence, and two of his three children, Gifted and Angel, were present at the service to worship with his father and his congregation.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim claimed that his son Gifted had helped a woman with physical challenges receive a miraculous healing after visiting the church.

According to the pastor, the woman, who had not been able to walk for a year, was brought to a church service from the village by her husband on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Obinim noted that the unidentified woman, who had been using a wheelchair for mobility, and her husband claimed that God had used his son to heal her from her health struggles.

He said:

"Just last Thursday in Accra, there was a woman with physical challenges sleeping at the gate. Her husband brought her from the village. She was in a wheelchair when she came. Her husband said that she had not walked for a year."

"The woman also openly confirmed that she had not walked for a year. She said her legs had not even touched the floor. She had to be carried to the washroom or anywhere. God used Gifted Obinim to heal her."

Bishop Obinim and his son, Gifted Obinim Junior, wow Ghanaians with a lovely moment shared on social media.

The pastor claimed that his son approached the woman and prayed for her at the International God's Way Church to receive the alleged miraculous healing, which gave her the ability to walk again without assistance.

He said:

"I told my son what to say. He (Gifted) went to the physically challenged woman and told her that he and his father are one and commanded the sickness to leave her in Jesus' name. I told him to tell the woman to get down from the wheelchair. She was then able to walk."

Bishop Obinim praised his son Gifted for being able to perform miracles despite not beginning his journey in the evangelical field.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim speaking about his son's alleged miracle healing incident is below:

Gifted Obinim's alleged miracle healing stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Larwehjoyce910 commented:

"Great prophet, the spirit man."

Asspy-troph said:

"Power is in the house."

Fredrickamponsah8 remarked:

"Glory be to Jesus Christ."

