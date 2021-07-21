Ghanaian screenplay writers, Paapa Essiedu and Michaela Ewuraba Boakye Coel have been nominated for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

The duo makes history as the first-ever Ghanaians to make the list for the internationally acclaimed awards scheme

Essiedu made the Outstanding Supporting Actor Award list, while Coel earned nine Emmy nominations, including the Most Wanted Best Limited Series Award

UK-based Ghanaian creatives, Paapa Essiedu and Michaela Ewuraba Boakye Coel have been shortlisted for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, slated for September 19, 2021.

The two young creatives have made history as the first-ever Ghanaians to be nominated for the international award.

British actor of Ghanaian descent, Paapa Essiedu, known for his work in theatre, film and television, and his most recent feature in the 2020 television series, I May Destroy You, made the list of nominees for the Outstanding Supporting Actor Award.

He has been nominated for his exceptional role as Kwame in the same anthology series that earned him worldwide acclaim.

Fast-rising screenplay writer, Michaela Ewuraba Boakye Coel, an actress, director, producer, and singer, known professionally as Michaela Coel, has been shortlisted for the Lead Actress, Best Director, and Best Writer categories.

Despite being snubbed at the Golden Globe awards earlier this year, Boakye Coel's anthology series, I May Destroy You, earned her a spot among the best primetime television programmes.

She got nine Emmy nominations, including the Most Wanted Best Limited Series Award, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Casting for a Limited or anthology series or movie, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, and Outstanding Limited or anthology series.

Celebrating the achievement

The actress has celebrated her achievement in a post on her Instagram page.

''Those 191 drafts paid off. Congrats to the cast and crew of I May Destroy You on their 9 #Emmys2021 nominations including Outstanding Limited Series ✨,'' her post read.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, set for September 19, 2021, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

The show will honour the best in US prime time television programming from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021.

