Former president Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama has dazzled in a black top over a short pair of jeans

She shared the photo not long after celebrating her 14th birthday

For some unknown reason, Farida deleted the photos from social media a while after she shared them

Farida Mahama has stunned fans with a beautiful post-birthday photo glowing in a black top over a pair of short jeans.

She relaxed on a couch with her black designer back right by her.

Farida looks gorgeous as always except that this time she is a year old.

Farida Mahama. Photo credit: farida_mahama/Instagram

Source: Instagram

For reasons best known to her, Farida quickly deleted the photo not long after she shared it and two other similar ones from her Instagram.

See the stunning photo here:

Mahama celebrates Farida’s birthday

Meanwhile, former president Mahama released two beautiful photos of his only daughter.

He shared the photos on his Facebook page in celebration of the teenager's birthday on Friday, July 16, 2021.

In the photos which were posted on Mahama's official Facebook page, Farida looked quite big considering she is only in her early teens.

