Stonebwoy's children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and Janam Joachim Satekla, physically interrupted his Instagram Live session with his fans ahead of hosting Mr. Drew and Adina Thembi on his page.

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste was addressing concerns about why he delayed commenting on the trending #FixTheCountry agenda and the shooting of protesting youth by armed Ghana military personnel in Ejura-Sekyedumase District in the Ashanti Region.

Stonebwoy explained that fixing Ghana began from the country's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the late former president Jerry Rawlings, and successive governments continued with the agenda.

Love you daddy - Stonebwoy's 1st daughter Jidula and son interrupt his Instagram Live with Adina, Mr. Drew Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

He reiterated that he had condemned the killing of the two protesting youths by the military in Ejura, who had been urging justice for the murdered social media advocate, Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed.

Stonebwoy was getting set to host Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew and Adina Thembi when his first daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, and son Janam Joachim Satekla physically interrupted the Instagram Live session.

Watch the adorable moment below:

