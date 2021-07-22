It is safe to say Yaw Tog is a bonafide star

A video has popped online of a lady crying whilst talking to him during an Instagram Live session

The 'Sore' rapper is currently in the United Kingdom, where he has picked up their accent days after his arrival in the country

A video has emerged online of an unknown young lady shedding tears during a conversation with Yaw Tog on Instagram.

It happened during a chat before his upcoming performance at this year's Ghana Party in the Park Festival on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Yaw Tog makes Lady cry in new video; Ghanaians express their surprise. Photo source: yawtog_yt

The 'Sore' rapper was hanging out with an equally confused Kweku Flick, best known for his song 'Money.'

"Why are you crying?" asked a surprised Tog. "because I love you," replied the lady.

The video has generated commentary about people who gained some form of fame suddenly becoming attractive in the eyes of people who follow or watch their every move.

Check below a compilation of some of the comments.

AbenaKwabena_Benedicta: "These small guys too, you are crying over them‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️Ghana de33 if you get the fame p3 you become everyone’s crush"

Nana Yaw had a different opinion: "do you know how old Justin Bieber was when people started crying to meet him…. People grandmas were crying, do you know how old Michael Jackson was even people were fighting each other just to touch him…. What makes Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick different….if yaw tog accepted you to join his IG live video like maybe you’ll do worse sef"

Kb_gh: "Fame is a nice thing but how to maintain it is the big deal .if say u have emotions like her what would have happened if u happen to be yawtog"

Shoe_tech_gh: "Starstruck syndrome"

mz_cup_cake thinks it's totally okay: "I told my fiancée I love this too guys .. I was soo happy to see them go to the uk"

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have mocked Yaw Tog after a video popped up online of him sounding British.

The 'Sore' rapper is currently in the United Kingdom and will be performing at this year's Ghana Party in the Park Festival.

Source: Yen Ghana