Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, raised eyebrows when he imported two tigers into the country to keep as pets

The presidential candidate has looked back on the unconventional journey of raising the wild cats in Ghana

His new video about the wild cats comes a few hours before Ghana's elections on Saturday, December 7

Ghanaian businessman and leader of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has shown the progress of his pet tigers.

Last year, the presidential candidate allegedly breached the laws to import and cage the animals at his Wonda World Estates to boost tourism.

Cheddar is proud to show Ghanaians how huge his pet tigers have become after a year in Ghana. Source: OsagyefoNKB.

His decision triggered a neighbouring family, which sought legal redress. The family complained that the animals were dangerous, noisy and gave off a horrible stench.

Their petition prompted the court to ask Ghana's Forestry Commission to remove the animals from the residential area.

A year after the news of Cheddar's tigers went viral, the aspiring president has looked back on his journey caring for the wild cats.

The pet tigers imported into the country as cubs have now grown huge after being fed a cow once every three days. They can now sit, roll and identify their carers by their scent and voice.

Cheddar claimed that the animals have begun to adapt to their new habitat, an enclosure in the Achimota Forest.

Cheddar now calls the tigers Kunta and Kinte, drawing inspiration from fiction about a Gambian who was enslaved and taken to America.

He says he plans on breeding the tigers and expand the facility into an eco-park for tourism and foreign exchange.

Fans react to Cheddar's plans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Cheddar's plans after a year of petting two wild cats.

@__Zeus_1_ said:

"It's really surprising there are people in the comment section who are impressed by this. Ghana has a long way to go."

@Lil_orphan22 wrote:

"The media people working on their stomach they don’t want learn anything always sabotaging people #12."

@Dawata111 remarked:

"Nana Kwame Bediako..!! It will soon start making sense."

Cheddar slams Ghanaian youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar had weighed in on Ghanaiana's habit of watching football.

The New Force Movement's leader asserted that watching football games almost every two days was not a good investment.

He urged the youth to expend their time sensibly, sparking a heated debate on social media.

