Ofori-Atta has finally revealed where exactly Okudzeto Ablakwa can get answers regarding the cost of Akufo-Addo’s recent trips to France, Belgium, and South Africa

Ablakwa pushed for the finance minister to be summoned before parliament to give a thorough breakdown of funds that went into financing the president's trip

Ofori-Atta said he did not release any funds to the Office of Government Machinery (OGM)

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has directed the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa where he can get answers regarding the cost of Akufo-Addo’s recent trips to France, Belgium, and South Africa.

On Wednesday, July 21, Ofori-Atta said he did not release any funds to the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) this year in line with the 2021 budget implementation instructions.

In a report filed by 3news, he explained that the current practice is that the ministry releases quarterly funds to the Heads of Departments for all the operational activities of the office.

“To facilitate the safe coordination of the President’s travels, the Office of Government Machinery and the National Security Secretariat work together.. the president’s domestic and international travels are matters to do with National Security. He is the best placed to furnish the House with the details needed,” he said.

Background

Ablakwa who broke the news about the cost involved in the president's trips to the three countries said the money that was used to rent a private jet could have fixed a lot of national problems.

He however pushed for the finance minister to be summoned before the house to give a thorough breakdown of the budget and funds that went into financing the president's trip.

He questioned why the presidential jet was abandoned despite being in good condition for a luxurious aircraft owned by Acropolis Aviation based in the UK.

