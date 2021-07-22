Rapper Nafa City, real name Nti Augustine Frimpong, revealed he once juggled as a bus conductor

He explained he had to engage in menial jobs to earn income to fund his music career

The fast-rising musician was speaking in an interview about how his career kicked off when he made the disclosure

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Victory comes only through continuous persistence, and the recording artiste, Nafa City, born Nti Augustine Frimpong, has become an emerging turf in the entertainment industry after overcoming challenges.

The Ghanaian sound engineer, performer, and songwriter used to eke out an income working as a bus conductor, popularly referred to as 'trotro' mate to fund his music career, according to yfmghana.com.

In an interview with Dorothy Cornelius on YFM's Weekend Rush, the fast-rising rapper recalled how and when his career kicked off.

I started off as 'trotro mate' - Rapper Nafa City shares powerful grass to grace story. Image: Nafa City

Source: Instagram

Discovering and funding his passion

Nafa City discovered his passion for music back in senior high school where he was recording in studios to perfect his craft, but encountered challenges due to financial limitations, he said.

Before then, he worked as a bus conductor for his brother who at the time drove a public transport bus, to earn money to fund his music.

''I started getting money so now I could go to studios and start recording. One time, someone heard my song and told me he has a studio in Dome and that he would like to feature me,'' he said.

''When I went there, I killed the recording in just one take and the sound engineer, who is a young Nigerian, told me that they would like to work with me,'' he added.

According to the rapper, he agreed to join the team and started spending nights at the studio recording his music to blossom.

That is how and where my music professionally began, he said.

Nafa City has finally released his much anticipated sensational song titled Oman featuring Obibini and Ras Kuuku.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Kweku Chainzz shares grass to glory story

In a separate story, Ghanaian comic actor, Frank Ntiamoah, famed as Kweku Chainzz aka Living Legend, has shared the story of his humbling beginnings and how he emerged into the limelight as a social media sensation.

Born in Kronom in Kumasi, Ntiamoah relocated to Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region in Ghana where he helped his grandparents who were peasant farmers.

He had difficult years growing up as a child and teenager due to his deprived background, which affected the trajectory of his education.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen