Controversial media pundit Counselor Lutterodt has given fans a sneak peek of his singing skills

This comes after his recent guest appearance on Empress Gifty's cooking show on UTV, UCook

The media personality's live performance impressed many fans who were thrilled to discover his bidden talent

Ghanaian media personality Counselor Lutterodt joined Empress Gifty on the October 20th edition of UTV's cooking show, UCook.

Counselor Lutterodt sings a gospel song on Empress Gifty's UCook show on UTV. Photo source: Facebook/CounselorLutterodt

Source: Facebook

Counselor Lutterodt has gained signifcant traction on social media for his hot takes on relationship and marital issues.

Despite his biting opinions, the media personality has become highly sought after by several radio and TV shows.

Counselor Lutterodt kicked off his stint on UTV's UCook show with a surprise gospel performance.

Counselor Lutterodt intrigues fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Counselor Lutterodt's performance on UTV.

benedicta_efua_bio_02 said:

"He sound way better than all Ghanaian musicians. Honestly, I am so shocked 😳 Oh my God, he can do this for living and stop all this nonsense he been doing #sold out🔥"

rrare.gem wrote:

"Took me awhile to realise he was the one actually singing! Thought it was background music 😂😂😂 HE CAN SING!!!!"

ny_electrical_east_legon_accra remarked:

"Wow, you have a very powerful voice, counselor. You are so intelligent. You are a gatekeeper, opening doors for Ghanaian counselors to be heard. At first, we didn't hear a counselor."

afoak_waemelia noted:

"Songs like this moves me than local songs ❤️❤️very nice voice you hv there councillor"

nabyluv remarked:

"Someone said he's a really good singer but wait till the Holy Spirit leaves him... 😅😅😅"

Counsellor Lutterodt weighs in on Funny Face's woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counselor Lutterodt advised against Funny Face reuniting with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, after the comedian's mental health meltdown.

Many advocated for a reconciliation between the embattled comedian and his former partner, who currently has custody over his children.

The counselor explained that Funny Face was in a delicate state and that a reunion with Vanessa would spell disaster for their children.

Source: YEN.com.gh