Ghanaian Man Eats Banku With Chocolate Drink: “What A Combination”
- A Ghanaian artisan was filmed mixing chocolate drink and sugar in water to enjoy it with a ball of banku
- He happily combined the ingredients in a bowl and started enjoying his meal with a smile
- The video, shared by @eddie_wrt, captured his enjoyment of this unique food combination
A video shared on social media showed a man enjoying banku with a popular Ghanaian chocolate drink.
The young man, an artisan at a construction site, happily showed his food to the camera and mixed it so he could eat.
In a video shared by @eddie_wrt, the artisan first put his ball of banku in a bowl and added this way chocolate drink, followed by sugar and a sachet of water.
He shook it slightly to mix the items in the water and started eating with a smile on his face.
Watch the video below:
Netizens comment on the video
The video on social media gathered several reactions. YEN.com.gh has collated some below:
@yawsnr12 said:
Zomtolomi nie
SeNNa
@krugbanks asked:
Ei chale ebi anum d3 or ahokyer3?
@NumeroX6 wrote:
Dude just invented groundnut soup in less than 60s
@PiesieNanaKwam2 said:
Ibi settings...forget it
@philip_jaye wrote:
But this is very similar too mashing banku and adding sugar and Milo to it This isn’t anything
@Prof_yard said:
This is crazy combo🥲😂💔
@HenryAdu19 wrote:
Crazy combo 😂😂😂
@KOFFIYOLLO_ said:
It’s normal,I do it often ooo.very sweet
@SeanrickyrozayJ wrote:
By the time he’s don’t na his Glucose level is through the roof 😂💔
Ghanaian mason transforms after travelling abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man who once worked as a mason in Ghana relocated in search of greener pastures and shared his photos.
He joined the TikTok trend, where netizens post past and a current photo to show how far they have come in life and celebrate their successes.
The man looked older and unkempt in his older photos as a mason, but in his recent photo, his skin looked transformed and healthy.
Source: YEN.com.gh
