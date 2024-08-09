A Ghanaian artisan was filmed mixing chocolate drink and sugar in water to enjoy it with a ball of banku

He happily combined the ingredients in a bowl and started enjoying his meal with a smile

The video, shared by @eddie_wrt, captured his enjoyment of this unique food combination

A video shared on social media showed a man enjoying banku with a popular Ghanaian chocolate drink.

The young man, an artisan at a construction site, happily showed his food to the camera and mixed it so he could eat.

In a video shared by @eddie_wrt, the artisan first put his ball of banku in a bowl and added this way chocolate drink, followed by sugar and a sachet of water.

Ghanaian artisan happily enjoys an unusual food combination. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

He shook it slightly to mix the items in the water and started eating with a smile on his face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on the video

The video on social media gathered several reactions. YEN.com.gh has collated some below:

@yawsnr12 said:

Zomtolomi nie

SeNNa

@krugbanks asked:

Ei chale ebi anum d3 or ahokyer3?

@NumeroX6 wrote:

Dude just invented groundnut soup in less than 60s

@PiesieNanaKwam2 said:

Ibi settings...forget it

@philip_jaye wrote:

But this is very similar too mashing banku and adding sugar and Milo to it This isn’t anything

@Prof_yard said:

This is crazy combo🥲😂💔

@HenryAdu19 wrote:

Crazy combo 😂😂😂

@KOFFIYOLLO_ said:

It’s normal,I do it often ooo.very sweet

@SeanrickyrozayJ wrote:

By the time he’s don’t na his Glucose level is through the roof 😂💔

