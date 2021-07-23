TV/Radio presenter AJ Sarpong shares some of the career challenges and setbacks she has had to overcome in the media space

She narrates how a position she had had her eyes on for a long time passed her by

AJ revealed she finally bagged her dream job of being a mid-morning show host after moving to another media house

In her speech, she stated that her show is one of the highest-rated morning shows in Ghana

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Citi FM's very own gorgeous AJ Sarpong, privately known as Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong has recently been invited on the show Celebrity Pulpit where she shared the career setbacks she encountered.

AJ started by saying, there was a point in her life that she prayed for what she currently has.

Encountering disappointment

Recounting, the TV/Radio presenter said she was affiliated with a show she was hoping to become a host of, for a long time.

The name of the show was not disclosed.

AJ said she prayed about it, hoped, prepared, and waited but when the time came for her to get that opportunity, it passed her by.

AJ Sarpong: Citi FM Broadcast Journalist Credit: @ajsarpong

Source: Instagram

Light at the end of the tunnel

The presenter eventually moved to a different media house but in a completely different position.

A year later, she was randomly asked to sit in for someone who was doing the morning show for a month.

Dreams do come true

Two weeks into hosting the show, AJ revealed, the ratings of the show shot up and after a month, she was asked to host the show full-time.

"That position as a mid-morning host was exactly what I had prayed for 3 years prior", AJ intimated.

Miss Sarpong added that not only did she finally occupy her dream job position, she also ended up becoming the most listened to mid-morning show within a year according to the ratings.

She added, she's now part of the highest-rated mid-morning shows in Ghana currently.

Speaking to the audience, she encouraged that there's a bigger plan ahead and the disappointments are actually what will be leading them to their glory.

AJ had a lot more to say about her career journey and the challenges she has had to overcome.

Find out the rest in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a previous YEN.com.gh report, the Citi TV presenter caused a massive stir after she attained 29 years and social media had been flooded with her photos.

AJ Sarpong's friends couldn't keep mute about her birthday as they celebrated her in style.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh