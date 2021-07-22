A maid's hardwork and dedication to her work has finally paid off in a way she never saw coming

The housemaid identified as Rosa was surprised with a 4-bedroom apartment in New York at a place she had worked for the past 20 years

In the touching video, she was being shown around the apartment and burst into tears upon learning that the apartment was hers

A housemaid couldn't control her emotions as a wealthy family stunned her with a surprise gift.

WTVideo reports that Rosa had worked in a large luxury condominium situated in New York metropolis for the past 20 years and put in so much effort.

The unsuspecting maid had thought she was to clean the place Photo Credit: Screengrabs from Reddit video shared on nextf*ckinglevel

Unfortunately, the outbreak of the Coronavirus saw Rosa's income dwindle and affected her abode forcing the hardworking lady to live with her sister.

In appreciation of the effort of the lady who is loved by all who reside in the condominium, a wealthy family who resides in that same condominium blessed Rosa with a 4-bedroom apartment.

In a touching video shared on Reddit, an unsuspecting Rosa was ushered into the renovated apartment and showed around.

Her thoughts that she was to clean the place was interrupted with the news that it was hers for the taking.

The family reveal why they Rosa the apartment gift

A statement by the family who gave the gift reads:

"Rosa is part of the family in this luxury skyscraper in New York. Due to COVID, she was fired. However, she still came to work every single day with a huge smile on her face.

"This penthouse has just been finished in a complete renovation. Rosa thinks she is here to clean it first but she doesn't know it's meant for her. It's a four bedroom apartment with three bathrooms. New parquet floors, with two outdoor spaces, full kitchen, for a total of 2500 square meters."

Rosa shed tears at the knowledge of it. It is however noteworthy that the apartment was given to her on a 2-year lease.

