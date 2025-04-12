Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) will be used for the first time in the PL across all 10 fixtures on Matchday 32

The system uses AI and limb-tracking cameras to automate offside calls, offering quicker and more consistent decisions

First used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, SAOT has since been adopted in top competitions like Euro 2024, LaLiga, Serie A

This weekend marks a significant technological leap in English football as the Premier League officially introduces Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) during all Matchday 32 fixtures on April 12 and 13.

After months of anticipation and preparation, this move aims to enhance decision-making consistency, reduce VAR delays, and ultimately improve the viewing experience for fans.

Premier League Clubs Agree on SAOT

The Premier League had announced earlier this month that SAOT would be rolled out starting Matchday 32, with clubs having unanimously voted in favor of the technology last year.

While fans have grown accustomed to controversial offside calls and lengthy VAR reviews, SAOT promises to ease the burden on officials by automating key parts of the offside decision process.

Greater Speed and Accuracy with SAOT

SAOT leverages a combination of limb-tracking cameras and advanced artificial intelligence to determine offside positions with far greater speed and accuracy than manual VAR systems.

In practical terms, the technology generates a 3D visual representation of players' body positions at the exact moment a pass is played.

This data is used to instantly render offside lines, helping VAR officials make swift and informed decisions.

First Tournaments to Use SAOT

The Premier League is by no means the first to adopt SAOT. FIFA initially introduced the system at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where it gained widespread praise for reducing delays and increasing transparency in key decisions.

Since then, the technology has featured at major international tournaments like Euro 2024 and has been implemented in top-tier leagues such as LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League.

English football fans were given their first glimpse of SAOT earlier this year during select FA Cup fifth-round matches in February.

While limited in scope, those matches served as a test bed to fine-tune the system and ensure its readiness for full-scale implementation in the Premier League.

All 10 Matchday 32 PL Fixtures to Use SAOT

This weekend, all 10 Premier League matches will use SAOT, including the Arsenal vs Brentford game, with Thomas Partey unlikely to start following his impressive performance against Real Madrid on April 8.

While traditional VAR systems will remain in place to handle subjective decisions like fouls or handballs, SAOT will handle offside calls — particularly the millimeter-tight ones that have sparked frustration in the past.

Final Decisions Still Remain with VAR Officials

The Premier League has emphasized that SAOT will not remove the human element entirely. Assistant referees will continue to raise flags for clear offsides, while the technology will step in for marginal or contentious situations.

The final decision still rests with the VAR official, but SAOT provides them with rapid, precise visual data that significantly reduces the margin for error.

Ultimately, the introduction of Premier League SAOT is part of a broader effort to modernize officiating in the world’s most-watched football league.

