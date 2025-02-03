Rocky Dawuni was among several Ghanaian artistes in Los Angeles for the 67th Grammy Awards

The Ghanaian star caught up with dancehall legend Vybz Kartel for a hearty exchange about their musical impact

Their insightful conversation excited scores of fans who were intrigued by their linkup

Ghanaian reggae and Afroroots luminary, Rocky Dawuni was at the 67th Grammy Awards after receiving a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Rocky Dawuni is the most nominated Ghanaian artiste in the history of the Grammy Awards. He has four nods over his career spanning two decades.

During his conversation with Vybz Kartel at the just-ended Grammys, the Jamaican star was hyped about Rocky Dawuni's milestone with the Recording Academy. The Jamaican dancehall star said,

"If you've been nominated four times, then you're doing something good."

Ghanaian pop-culture hub Blac Volta recorded Rocky Dawuni and Vybz Kartel's conversation. In the video, Rocky Dawuni in turn celebrated Vybz Kartel's impact on the impact of the dancehall genre.

The pop-culture blog also indicated that Vybz Kartel hailed Shatta Wale at the Grammys referencing the latter's historic performance in Jamaica last year.

Rocky Dawuni and Vybz Kartel's conversation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vybz Kartel's interaction with Rocky Dawuni.

@withAlvin__ said:

"Efo Opana will start complaining right now that he deserves to be the one standing there 😂."

Original Yard Man 🤴🔐 wrote:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 Jamaica 🇯🇲 link up ....love 🌎to mother Africa."

bishopbrain remarked:

"The second Ghanaian to meet vybz kartel. waaaooo."

Ohianii ba Kobby shared:

"Reggae artist sef didn’t speak Patoah to Kartel 🥰🥰🥰🥰 wei paa na nka Efo 😂😂😂😂ya Wu ne Ghana Patoah 😂😂."

BABA1DON🇬🇭ALBERT🇳🇬 commented:

"Anka if it stonebwoy like allo patoa he go dey speak now 😂😂😂😂😂stonebwoy n gyimie dier 5&6."

freshhustler2 reacted:

"Were dey those fan fool bhim fans...patoa language no be by force."

Leelo added:

"This is the only Ghanaian that has been nominated 4 times in Grammy and never make noise. Stonebwoy get a plank and was praising 😂😂😂."

Tems wins new Grammy award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian singer Tems who attended the 67th Grammy Awards with her mum had won an award.

The singer was adjudged the winner of the Best African Music Performance category with his successful single Love Me Jeje.

The Nigerian singer's song was produced by popular Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz, who has also received plaudits for his great work.

