Eagle Prophet has been seen in a video speaking about the kind of life pastors should live

According to him, pastors are supposed to live luxurious lives to serve as motivation for their church members

The popular prophet was speaking in an exclusive interview with a radio station

Prophet Bishop Randolph Oduro Gyebi, the general overseer of God's Crown Chapel in Kumasi, has said that any man of God who does not enjoy life won't make it to heaven.

While speaking in a radio interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM's Tony Best, the preacher famed as Eagle Prophet said all pastors in Ghana were supposed to live luxurious lifestyles.

In explaining his point, the preacher said even God in heaven was known to sit on a majestic throne.

Prophet Randolph Oduro Gyebi indicated that there were many chariots in heaven and God sent one of such to earth in the Bible

He added that heaven was said to have streets filled with gold therefore it was in the Christian DNA to ensure that one enjoyed life to the fullest.

Eagle Prophet went on to add that any pastor who was not living a luxurious life was not going to motivate his or her congregants to also live that kind of lifestyle.

He said a broke pastor was going to negatively affect his members and it would not cause the church to break forth.

Eagle Prophet said some well-to-do pastors have invested in many businesses of their church members which enables them to flaunt the goodness of God when they come to church.

When asked how many cars he owned as a pastor, Prophet Bishop Randolph Oduro Gyebi indicated that he did not own any.

He however said he normally drives cars owned by his church members and cited an example of driving the car of a member for 3 months.

