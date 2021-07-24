Parents of the late Constable General Emmanuel Osei shed uncontrollable tears at his burial today, July 24

The police offer who was killed by robbers during an attack on a bullion van he was escorting on June 14, has been laid to rest

There were scores of sympathisers at the burial service, including the interior minister

Emotions run high as the remains of the late Constable General Emmanuel Osei was laid to rest today, Saturday, July 24.

The burial service took place at Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, news outlet myjoyonline.com reported.

Family, including the parents of the late Emmanuel Osei, couldn't contain their emotions as they filed past his remains.

Friends and colleagues of the deceased were also overcome with emotions seeing the body of their beloved.

Dignitaries at burial service

Prominent Ghanaian officials such as Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, members of the Ghana Police Service and sympathisers were at the burial service to mourn with the bereaved family.

Background

Constable General Emmanuel Osei, aged 25, was escorting a bullion van commuting an undisclosed amount of money from Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra when a group of armed robbers attacked the van.

He was shot to death on Monday, June 24, while on duty.

Parents mourn son

The father of the deceased was inconsolable as he was spotted shedding uncontrollable tears as relatives consoled him.

See photos from the burial service;

