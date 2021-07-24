Constable General Emmanuel Osei was shot to death by armed robbers on June 14, 2021

He was transporting money in a bullion van when the robbers attacked at Adedenkpo in James Town, Accra

His remains has been laid to rest today, July 24

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The final funeral rites of the late Constable General Emmanuel Osei, who was shot to death during an attack on a bullion van at Jamestown, has taken place today, July 24.

The burial service took place at Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Emmanuel Osei, aged 25, and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, were shot and killed by armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, whilst he was transporting money in the bullion van, YEN.com.gh reported.

Emmanuel Osei: Policeman killed in bullion van attack goes home, sad photos pop up. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

The remains of the police officer has been laid to rest. Parents and other relatives were at the burial service and heartbreaking photos have emerged on social media.

See photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

McBrown jams to Black Sherif's smash First Sermon

In a separate story, Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has posted a video in which she jams to artiste Black Sherif's smash First Sermon.

The UTV show host publicised the clip flexing her dance moves although she could hardly sing the song verbatim.

The Ghanaian media figure captured the exciting moment and shared it on Instagram, saying:

''Her Excellency Feeling Herself @blacksherif.''

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh