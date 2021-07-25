- President Akufo-Addo will address the country on high Covid-19 cases

- The Nogouchie Institute has revealed how fast the Delta variant is spreading in Ghana

- Akufo-Addo is expected to announce some fresh measures

President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the country on Sunday night. Information reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the president will announce new measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Medical researchers and doctors at the Nogouchie Memorial Institute have revealed that Ghana is experiencing a third wave of the Coronavirus Pandemic - this time, by the contagious Delta Variant.

Akufo-Addo to make national address as Ghana's active Covid-19 cases spikes above 4000 amid Delta variant (Photo: Presidency.gov.gh)

Ghana's Coronavirus daily update by the Ministry of Health shows a spike in cases from 1032 in June to over 4000 active cases in July. The Ghana Medical Association has further revealed how intensive care units and emergency wards at the public hospital have all been inundated with patients.

Medical Doctors have told Joy FM that recent symptoms of Coronavirus which are being reported at the hospital are mostly Malaria-like symptoms. Positive patients are said to have also tested for the Delta variant.

