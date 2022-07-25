Ghanaians have descended on President Nana Akufo-Addo after he unveiled the monument of former President Evans Atta-Mills

It was observed that the statue had the name of the sitting president as well as Samuel Koku Anyidoho but not that of the former president himself

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has also joined calls for the inscriptions to be altered

His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, unveiled the statue of late former president John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills during the 10th Anniversary of the death of Atta-Mills.

Professor John Evans Atta-Mills was the first sitting Ghanaian head of state to die in office and was subsequently laid to rest at the Asomdwee Park.

After the ceremony that was held on July 24, 2022, photos of the statue made of the late former president surfaced on social media and have since been causing some controversy.

It has been observed that the statue bore the names of two individuals but none of those was the former president for whom the sculpture was actually built.

Ghanaians have since been bashing the sitting president for unveiling the art that bore only his name and that of Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

What Ghanaians are saying about Atta-Mill's statue

Grant Gabriel Asaane mentioned:

Very sad, how can you put your name on someone's statue? Is it because he doesn't have Ghana card, anaa?

Juls-Jerome Gaisey indicated:

ah but this shdnt be a shock to us..this government ankasa them be failure in every endeavour..e b Koku Anyidoho sef wey shock me,u watch wey dem do this thing without noticing the person u building this in honour of doesnt av his name inscribed on it(founder of Atta Mills foundation naaa na 3y3 no d3)

@ArnoldTheLaw commented:

I'm waiting for the likes of @konkrumah & Wontumi to come and say the names of @NAkufoAddo and @KokuAnyidoho boldly written on "Atta Mills"( or JB Dankwa) statue was as a result of Covid or Mahama or Russia-Ukraine war. Was it their memorial or that of the late president? SHAME!

See the statue below

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has ordered President Akufo-Addo to immediately go back to effect changes to the inscriptions written on the bust of the late Former President of the Republic of Ghana Prof, John Evans Atta-Mills.

More on Atta-Mills

In a separate report, he family of Ghana's late former president John Evans Atta Mills has crushed conspiracy theories about the statesman's death, disclosing that he was killed by Sinus Infection.

The former president's younger brother, Samuel Atta Mills, said the medical problem started around 2005 but worsened with time.

"He had to go for chemotherapy; he had to go for radiotherapy, and it was all those complications, those were all part of it," he told Joy News in an interview.

