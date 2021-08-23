I don't take my endorsement from humans - Sarkodie speaks in new video

Sarkodie has said that he does not wait to receive validation from people before he does what he does best

According to him, he was not the type that waited to receive praise but was in the business of praising himself

He was speaking in an interview with OnePlay Africa when he made the comments

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie has said that he does not wait to take endorsement from people before celebrating himself.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, Sarkodie in an interview with OnePlay Africa, indicated that he had developed a tough skin against criticism.

The Highest rapper indicated that the act of living off feedback from critics had caused a lot of artistes to fall by the wayside in the music industry.

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie indicated that critics could derail an artiste's career if attention is paid to what is being peddled.

He however said he was not one of such artistes who would break under pressure and has managed to endorse himself even before people decide to endorse him.

"It is possible that Ghanaians are supporting but I am someone who would blow his trumpet even nobody does it. I am the type of person who doesn't wait for that because I know that can break me. I don't take my endorsement from humans...whether you give me the fans or not, I would still do me", Sarkodie said.

Sarkodie was in the news after news went round that he bemoaned support he was getting from his home country - Ghana.

Source: Yen.com.gh